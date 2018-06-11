Differences over party tickets in Mansehra: Annoyed PTI leaders, activists meet today to discuss situation

MANSEHRA: The annoyed leaders and activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have summoned a meeting to decide the future line of action as what they alleged the parliamentary board didn’t issue tickets to key leaders, which may damage the party in the district.

“We have never heard the name of Zahida Sabeel, who has been awarded party ticket for PK-34. And the leaders who had sacrificed for party were ignored,” Shahzada Umar Khan, the president of PTI in Baffa-Pakhal Tehsil, told reporters on Sunday.

He said that party workers and activists would meet in Mansehra today (Monday) to decide the future strategy. “We have understood that that tickets have been distributed among such aspirants in some of constituencies who have no backing in party and public as well and they may cause damage to party struggling for change since long,” Umar Khan said.

He said that the party had left PK-13 vacant and backing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz dissident and former MPA Saleh Mohammad Khan, ignoring its own party applicants on that highly important constituency in the district. “We want to take these highly important election issues into consideration and guide our party if to mends its ways,” said Umar Khan.