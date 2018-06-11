Who will get PTI ticket for NA-36 Lakki Marwat?

LAKKI MARWAT: Politics in Lakki Marwat district have entered a very interesting phase after withdrawal of the Saifullah family from the upcoming election, citing personal reasons.

Though it was agreed between former chief minister Pervez Khattak and Saifullahs that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will support the latter on NA-36 but now they have decided to quit the election race and let the field open for the young aspirants.

The decision was taken in a bid to keep the alliance between Marwat Ittehad Group (MIG) and PTI intact and allow the new faces to try luck in the electoral politics.

The local PTI office-bearers opposed backing Salim Saifullah as an independent candidate for the National Assembly constituency. “If Salim Saifullah wants to win the election with the support of PTI workers, he will have to jump into polls arena with the PTI ticket,” said a local party leader.

He added that the local leadership was not happy at the electoral alliance with MIG and supporting Saifullah as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections. “We will press the party high command to field own candidate for NA-36 or ask Salim Saifullah to be the contender of the PTI for the National Assembly constituency,” he added.

But, after the Saifullah withdrawal, no candidate from their side is strong enough to take on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F. It is pertinent to mention here that Col (Retd) Amirullah Marwat defeated Maulana Attaur Rehman, brother of Maulana Fazalur Rehman by securing around 65,000 votes in 2013 by-election. The PTI has not issued party ticket to Amirullah Marwat despite the fact that he could have been a suitable candidate for being a former MNA and is known in the area for his integrity.

When contacted by this scribe and asked about his comments, Amirullah Marwat said he would abide by all party decisions without any reservations. He said that he was the true torchbearer of Imran Khan’s ideology of corruption-free Pakistan for which he would support the PTI and its chief without any preconditions. “If assigned any responsibility, I will shoulder it with dedication and honesty. In case the party leadership decides to give the ticket to any other party worker, I will support the party and its candidates wholeheartedly,” he went on to say.

Salim Saifullah Khan expressed his desire to bring new and young faces for NA-36 on the PTI ticket. According to sources, the Saifullah brothers would finalise the name of a contender for the National Assembly seat in a couple of days. They said influential Saifullahs would pick one among two powerful aspirants including former district nazim Ishfaq Ahmad Khan and Barrister Sher Afzal Khan to vie for the sole National Assembly seat on a PTI ticket or will try to get PTI ticket for Hisham Inamullah, who is also PTI candidate for the PK-92.

On the other hand, JUI-F has fielded Mufti Mohammad Anwar of Darul Uloom Islamia Darra Pezu in Lakki Marwat. He is a new entrant to politics and has never contested elections in the past.