Case registered over fake death certificate

MARDAN: The Anti-Corruption Establishment here registered a case against seven people including a union council secretary and naib nazim for allegedly preparing a fake death certificate.

Sources in the department said that Fazl-e-Rehman, a resident of Takht Bhai, submitted an application in the office of director Anti-Corruption at Peshawar.

He said his father died on December 31, 2009 while his brother Sher Rehman along with other people with the connivance of union council Damanikoh Takhatbhai secretary and naib nazim made a fake death certificate of his father.

He said the fake certificate mentioned April 16, 2009 as date of death, instead of December 31.