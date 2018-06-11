Teachers urged to equip students with modern education

PESHAWAR: Principal of the Peshawar Public School and College (PPS&C), Peshawar, has urged the teachers to adopt modern teaching methods for better grooming of students so they could become responsible and useful citizens of the society and face challenges.

Speaking at an iftar-cum-dinner party on Sunday, Principal Prof Khaliq-u-Zaman said that the troika of teachers, parents and students must play role for excellent academic performance.

He said efforts would be made to ensure parents participation through an online system where they would be able to know about daily attendance, monthly tests, terminal examinations schedules, papers and even dues updates of their children.

The principal said after Eid, seminars and workshops would be planned for updating and training of junior teachers towards producing better academic results. He advised the senior faculty members to work hard for restoring the past glory of the institution by avoiding vested interests and personal grudges.

“Study trips for students would be planned as per the security situation while those teachers doing M.Phil and Ph.Ds would also be facilitated in addition to creating an environment on the campus for conducting different co-curricular activities for the overall character-building of the students,” said the principal.

Prof Muhammad Khan, Vice Principal of the institution assured that all employees, including teaching faculty, would extend their all-out support and cooperation for getting best academic results and better image of the institution.