CCPO inaugurates bomb-proof policepost

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rahman on Sunday inaugurated the new bomb-proof building of the Manzoor Shaheed checkpost at Sarband to improve security on the boundary with the erstwhile tribal areas.

The building is one of the 31 bomb-proof police posts built on the boundary with Khyber and Darra Adamkhel during the last few months. Construction work on most of these posts has been completed.

On Sunday, the capital city police officer along with senior superintendent of police operations Javed Iqbal Wazir inaugurated the Manzoor Shaheed Post. SP Saddar Shaukat Khan informed the senior police officials that it is one of the few checkposts that had come under most number of attacks in the past years.

The official said that the post was till recently set up in a rented home. He said that the Riaz Shaheed checkpost at some distance had also been completed and would be ready for inauguration.

The CCPO and SSP Operations were told that all the recently built posts have a bomb-proof structure to counter any kind of terrorist attack. They were informed that the posts have enough space for offices, residential barracks and other purposes.

The 31 Crescent Posts in Peshawar were built recently to secure the provincial capital from any attack from Khyber and other erstwhile tribal agencies.