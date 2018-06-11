No leaves for Rescue 1122 employees

PESHWAR: The Emergency Rescue Services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday cancelled the leave of its employees and would deploy divers and rescuers at various picnic spots and rivers across the province to provide emergency services to people on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

Director General Rescue 1122 Services Dr Khateer Ahmad said that Eid leaves of the rescuers have been canceled to ensure emergency services to people on the occasion of the religious festival.

He said the staff of the Rescue 1122 services would perform duty in all the 10 districts. The Rescue 1122 chief added that teams, divers and vehicles would be deployed at various picnic spots and rivers during the Eid holidays to provide assistance to people in case of need.

The staff was put on alert to respond to an emergency quickly to save lives and provide medical assistance, he said, adding, the people can call for assistance at the toll free number 1122 during the Eid holidays. He also urged the people to avoid making unnecessary phone calls.