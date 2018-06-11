Ju-jitsu players finish with three medals in Bangkok

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ju-jitsu players won two silver and one bronze medals in the Thailand Open Ju-Jitsu Championship, which concluded in Bangkok on Sunday.

Dilawar Khan Sannan and Muhammad Ali Rasheed captured silver medals in the duo show men category, while Dilawar Khan Sannan and Fatima Irfan secured bronze medals in the duo show mix category. Dilawar and Ali got silver in duo classic men category.

This was the first time Pakistan participated in this event. The team consisted of Riasat Mahmood, Dilawar Khan Sannan, Muhammad Ali Rasheed and Fatima Irfan.

PJJF President Khalil Ahmed Khan congratulated the young team on winning medals for the country. The team will return back to Pakistan on June 12.