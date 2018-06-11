Heavy clashes near Yemen’s Hodeidah as UN seeks ceasefire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ADEN: Clashes between troops backed by a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthis intensified near Yemen's Hodeidah over the weekend as the United Nations tries to negotiate a ceasefire to avert a possible assault on the main port city, military sources said. A military attack or siege on the Houthi-held western city, long a target in the war, could cost up to 250,000 lives, a senior UN humanitarian official has warned. The Red Sea port is a lifeline for eight million Yemenis, handling most of the country´s commercial imports and aid supplies.
