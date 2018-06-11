India arrests 15 over child lynchings

NEW DELHI: Indian police have arrested 15 men after the latest in a spate of lynchings incited by rumours spread on WhatsApp of strangers abducting children, an officer said Sunday. A mob in a mainly tribal area of the northeastern state of Assam pulled two men out of their car on Friday night and beat them to death before police could arrive. A video on YouTube shows the badly bruised and bleeding men pleading for their lives. "We have arrested 15 persons. We have also zeroed in on a couple of people who recorded and uploaded the video," senior state police official Mukesh Agrawal said.