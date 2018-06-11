Alleged robber’s suicide bid lands him in hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An alleged robber arrested by Baghbanpura police attempted to end his life by jumping off the four-storey building Sunday. The injured robber was admitted to a hospital, where his condition was said to be critical. The alleged robber identified as Shehzad was kept at the fourth floor of a plaza where he was being interrogated.
