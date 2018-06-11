Mon June 11, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2018

Alleged robber’s suicide bid lands him in hospital

LAHORE: An alleged robber arrested by Baghbanpura police attempted to end his life by jumping off the four-storey building Sunday. The injured robber was admitted to a hospital, where his condition was said to be critical. The alleged robber identified as Shehzad was kept at the fourth floor of a plaza where he was being interrogated.

