Sherpao wants administrative, judicial machinery restored in Fata

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao has called for the restoration of administrative and judicial machinery in recently merged Fata areas in KP so as to dole out the benefits of merger to the local people.

Talking to a delegation of QWP Swabi in Peshawar, he said that the KP-Fata merger was a great achievement and utmost efforts should be made to bring them into the mainstream.

On this occasion, former MPA Abdullah Khan, counsellor Ziaullah and Awami National Party leader Shahid advocate announced joining Qaumi Watan Party along with families and scores of supporters.

They reposed confidence in the leadership of Aftab Sherpao and party’s provincial head Sikandar Sherpao.

Welcoming the new entrants to the party, Aftab Sherpao hoped they would work for the party cause and spread its message in the nook and corner of Swabi district.

The QWP chief said that after KP-Fata merger there was greater need to pay more attention to the neglected areas and put them on the path of development.

He demanded that handsome funds should be earmarked to change the lot of locals so as to bring revolutionary changes in their socio-economic conditions.

The QWP chief said that the federation and provinces should offer sacrifices for the cause of Fata in the larger national interest.

Sherpao regretted that the Pakhtuns had suffered a lot due to terrorism and extremism, but they had been ignored. He contended that Pakhtuns were the second largest ethnic group in the country and they had played vital role national development.

Therefore, he added, any step-motherly treatment towards them was a negation of their sacrifices.

He expressed concern that controversial issues had been brought in the limelight whereas issues of Pakhtuns put on the backburner.

Aftab Sherpao said that the QWP was the sole voice for the rights of Pakhtuns and it had positively raised its voice at every forum.

He maintained that the party wanted to change the lives of Pakhtuns and hence it had taken up the cudgel for their interests.

QWP Swabi leaders, Masood Jabbar, Iftikhar Hussain, Saeedullah, Sultan Muhammad, Sher Wali, Sultan Sher and Shahzeb were also present.