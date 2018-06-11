30 shops reduced to ashes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: More than 30 small shops burnt to ashes here at Model Bazaar on Sunday. The Model Bazaar was established by the district administration with poor security measures. A fire flame in a cloth shop spread to nearby shops. Rescue-1122 doused the fire after the struggle of two hours. Loss of millions of rupees was reported. Later, the people protested against the administration and demanded compensation.
