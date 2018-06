Imran laments existence of two ‘parallel Pakistans’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday lamented what he called the existence of two parallel Pakistans -- one for the ordinary citizens and the other for the powerful.

“Statement by NAB prosecutor today that there is now ample evidence to show that Avenfield apartments belonged to Nawaz Sharif since 1993, shows how the law works differently for the ordinary citizen and for the powerful. This is our tragedy -- existence of 2 parallel Pakistans,” Imran Khan said in a statement on Twitter. In more tweets, Imran said: “Public money spent on the SC hearings, JIT, NAB court & conviction still pending. This reflects collapse of morality; weak infrastructures. Where in a Western democracy would one see a PM indulging in lies, money laundering & fraud & then shamelessly claiming victimhood when exposed?” The PTI chairman emphasised that the PML-N ministers and many media people knew about these flats since three years when PanamaLeaks surfaced. “After all, political meetings and interviews were held there but they just watched as PM Nawaz lied about money laundering, committed fraud & forgery, made his children lie.”