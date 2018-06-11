Woman electrocuted

PAKPATTAN: A woman was electrocuted at Chak 59/EB on Sunday. Sumera Bibi, w/o Mohsin Ali, was operating a machine when suddenly her hand touched a naked electric wire. As a result, she received electric shocks and died on the spot.

BEGGARS PERTURB PEOPLE: People have shown concern over increasing beggars in the city ahead of eth Eidul Fitr. Talking to reporters, the people said that they were facing problems due to increasing beggars on the city roads. They said that the beggars were seen on every nook and corner of the city especially in markers and bazaars. They said that women carrying children were seen outside every mosque to get money. They said that beggars especially women ask for charity in the name of medical problems. The people demanded the authorities take notice of the issue.

194 OUTLAWS ARRESTED: District Police Officer Ismailur Rehman has said that the district police have arrested 194 members of 53 criminal gangs. He told that the police also registered 664 illegal weapons cases and recovered illegal weapons from the accused. The police also registered 1,500 cases against proclaimed offenders and 271 court absconders while 43 cases under Amplifier Act were also registered by the district police, the district police officer added. The police recovered 3.5kg charas, 1kg opium and 1,000 litres wine from the criminals, the district police officer added.