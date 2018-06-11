Mon June 11, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2018

Man injured in wall collapse

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was injured when a wall fell on him due to heavy rain at Kamalia on Sunday. Azhar of Khokharabad was sitting near a wall of his house when suddenly it collapsed and fell on him. As a result, he was injured and rushed to a hospital. Shoe factory gutted: Valuables were gutted when fire broke out in a shoe factory at Pirmahal on Sunday. The fire broke out in the factory of Muhammad Nadeem situated on Iqbal Park Road due to short circuit. As a result, shoes and other valuables were reduced to ashes within no time.

