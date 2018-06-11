Man injured in wall collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was injured when a wall fell on him due to heavy rain at Kamalia on Sunday. Azhar of Khokharabad was sitting near a wall of his house when suddenly it collapsed and fell on him. As a result, he was injured and rushed to a hospital. Shoe factory gutted: Valuables were gutted when fire broke out in a shoe factory at Pirmahal on Sunday. The fire broke out in the factory of Muhammad Nadeem situated on Iqbal Park Road due to short circuit. As a result, shoes and other valuables were reduced to ashes within no time.
TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was injured when a wall fell on him due to heavy rain at Kamalia on Sunday. Azhar of Khokharabad was sitting near a wall of his house when suddenly it collapsed and fell on him. As a result, he was injured and rushed to a hospital. Shoe factory gutted: Valuables were gutted when fire broke out in a shoe factory at Pirmahal on Sunday. The fire broke out in the factory of Muhammad Nadeem situated on Iqbal Park Road due to short circuit. As a result, shoes and other valuables were reduced to ashes within no time.
Comments