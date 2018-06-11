Mon June 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Revenue clerk held for corruption

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sunday caught a revenue clerk red-handed while receiving bribe here from Gujranwala. A citizen Falak Sher gave an application that record branch clerk Sadiq Ali was demanding bribe from him for issuance of property record. The ACE conducted a raid and held the said clerk red-handed while receiving bribe of Rs15,000 from the citizen.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar