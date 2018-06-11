Revenue clerk held for corruption

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sunday caught a revenue clerk red-handed while receiving bribe here from Gujranwala. A citizen Falak Sher gave an application that record branch clerk Sadiq Ali was demanding bribe from him for issuance of property record. The ACE conducted a raid and held the said clerk red-handed while receiving bribe of Rs15,000 from the citizen.