Three suspects arrested in forcible abortion case

KARACHI: Surjani Town police have arrested three men accused of forcing the widow of a murdered man into an illegal abortion. Surjani Town’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Zahid Hussain said on Sunday that in connection with the investigation into the forcible abortion, a statement of the victim, Nazeeraan, was recorded and as a result some sections of the Pakistan Penal Code had been replaced in the FIR. As per the victim’s statement, she married Nasir Abbas Soomro a few years ago and gave birth to a boy and a girl, but last year her husband was murdered. She mentioned that her husband and his sister Hajra (also known as Zubaida) came to Karachi from Punjab to resolve a family dispute. The sister’s husband, Mohammad Nazim, son of Ghulam Hussain, made his journey to Karachi as well to take Hajra back with him. However, Abbas and Nazim had a scuffle, during which the former lost his life. An FIR was registered and Sub-Inspector Mumtaz was appointed the investigation officer. Nazeeran said that in the aftermath of her husband’s death, she went to live with the deceased’s two brothers, Fida Soomro and Ghulam Abbas Soomro, instead of going back to her parents in Punjab. DSP Hussain noted that both the brothers had illegitimate relations with the widow. Meanwhile, Ghulam was found in possession of an AK-47 and arrested by the Rangers. Upon his release four to five months later, he came home to find his older brother’s widow pregnant. With the help of his wife, a nurse, Ghulam had the child aborted and instructed his brother Fida to run off to Punjab. He then took the widow’s children under custody and banished her from the house. Nazeeran contacted the police and got a case registered against the brothers. Sub-Inspector Mumtaz was brought on as the investigation officer on grounds of being familiar with the victim’s history. The police arrested a brother-in-law of the main accused, Fida, and his cousin Faqeer Bux as they were involved in issuing grave threats to the widow. Ghulam was also arrested and upon interrogation disclosed that Nazeeran’s kids, three-year-old Bilal and six-month-old Bisma, were being kept in Shireen Jinnah Colony. The accused arrested along with the complainant will be presented before court, but Fida is yet to be tracked down. The police said that all possible efforts were being made to catch him as further investigations are under way.