Mon June 11, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2018

Two held with 13kg charas

HAFIZABAD: Sukheke police on Sunday arrested two drug pushers and recovered over 13kg charas from their possession. On a tip-off, the police checked a vehicle near Tavelay Wali village and found charas from its different parts. The police also arrested accused Usman Aslam and another accused. The drug pushers were bringing charas from Peshawar. The police have registered a case.

ELECTROCUTED: A youth was electrocuted at Kot Hassan Khan village on Sunday. Fakhar Zaman, s/o Asghar Ali, was operating a machine in his fields when suddenly his hand touched a live wire. As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.

