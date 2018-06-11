Residents protest power outage

LANDIKOTAL: The residents in Walikhel area on Sunday staged a protest and blocked the road for hours.

Led by Ajmal Afridi, hundreds of protesters, carrying placards and black flags, came out on the road and chanted slogans against Tribal Electric Supply Company authorities.Speaking on the occasion, Ajmal Afridi and Amir Khan Afridi said due to unavailability of electricity their women were compelled to fetch water from far off streams. “A large number of residents have shifted to Peshawar and other cities as the area is without drinking water and electricity since long,” he added. The protesters threatened to block the Pak-Afghan highway in Landikotal if their genuine demands were not accepted.

They had blocked the road for two hours and dispersed peacefully after assistant commissioner Niaz Muhammad assured them to resolve the issues.