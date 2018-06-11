Two killed, 10 injured as two groups clash

KHANEWAL: Two people were killed and 10 others injured in a clash between two groups at Chak 110/R on Sunday. Police said that members of two groups exchanged hot words over a minor issue.

The verbal clash turned violent after which members of both groups attacked and opened fire at each other. As a result, Shaukat Sehwal and Muhammad Azam were killed on the spot while Muhammad Nawaz, Rameez, Raheel, Zohaib, Ramel and five others were injured. The injured people were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The police have registered a case against members of both groups and started investigation.