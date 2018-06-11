Highest cotton yield farmers awarded prizes

BAHAWALPUR: The Punjab Agriculture Department and a private company Sunday organised a seminar to celebrate the farmers’ achievements of cotton crop in high

yield competition here.

The seminar was aimed at motivating the farmers to grow higher yields of different crops. The results of cotton crop competition were announced through a seminar.

Over 1,200 farmers besides government dignitaries attended the event. The event was focused on disseminating knowledge about enhancing the cotton production by using new research methods and ways to increase production. Information about pest control, disease prevention and other important information regarding plant protection were highlighted by the director general Extension, director general Pest Warning Punjab and others.

Farmers were also apprised about using the combination of fertilisers to attain higher yields. Specialized fertiliser Sarsabz Nitro Phos (NP) and Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN) became the reason for attaining higher yields.

The highest yield attaining farmers were rewarded with gifts, including motorcycles, LCDs and mobile phones. Speaking on the occasion, Additional Secretary Task Force Beenish Fatima emphasised on the farmers to acquire the latest technologies and follow best management practices. She also thanked the private company for arranging the seminar.