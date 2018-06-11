Interim govt vigilant to perform its duties: Askari

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Hasan Askari Rizvi Sunday said the interim government was vigilant to perform its national responsibility of conducting free and fair elections and will provide equal opportunities to all political parties.

He said the administration would carry out its duty impartially across the province and perform within the framework announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said peace and security were mandatory for transparent and fair elections, which would strengthen democracy and national institutions. The interim government would perform its duties for a fixed period of time and within its limited mandate. He said during elections, balance between political parties would be maintained and the interim government would provide a level playing field to them.

Meanwhile, the interim CM visited Punjab House Islamabad where he was welcomed by the staff on his arrival. Controller Punjab House Athar Qureshi presented flowers to the CM and expressed good wishes.

Also, the interim chief minister presided over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office in which he was briefed about the administrative structure of the government and its

affairs.

He told the meeting the government would discharge its assigned duty within the ECP framework. He said his mandate was to hold transparent, fair and free elections and neutral administration was needed for the purpose.

The chief secretary, additional chief secretary, secretary law and secretaries of concerning departments also attended the meeting.