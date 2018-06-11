Mon June 11, 2018
June 11, 2018

Man breaks leg of wife over domestic dispute

MURIDKE: A man allegedly broke a leg of his wife over a domestic dispute in Sadr police limits on Sunday. Police said that a man allegedly tortured his wife with batons over a domestic issue. As a result, a leg of the woman was broken. The victim was shifted to a hospital. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

