Mon June 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

S
Sabah
June 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fee worth Rs480m recovered from medical colleges, SC told

LAHORE: FIA Sunday submitted report before the Supreme Court in a case pertaining to exorbitant fees received by medical colleges. A two-member bench headed Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan resumed hearing of suo motu notice. Justice Ijazul Ahsan during hearing remarked that court would not allow running medical colleges as industries. FIA director stated that medical colleges were receiving excessive sum of money from students under the guise of quota donations and co-curricular activities. He informed the court that the investigation body had recovered Rs480 million from private medical colleges which they charged students illegally.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar