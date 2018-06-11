Fee worth Rs480m recovered from medical colleges, SC told

LAHORE: FIA Sunday submitted report before the Supreme Court in a case pertaining to exorbitant fees received by medical colleges. A two-member bench headed Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan resumed hearing of suo motu notice. Justice Ijazul Ahsan during hearing remarked that court would not allow running medical colleges as industries. FIA director stated that medical colleges were receiving excessive sum of money from students under the guise of quota donations and co-curricular activities. He informed the court that the investigation body had recovered Rs480 million from private medical colleges which they charged students illegally.