Mon June 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man killed, four injured in accidents

GUJRANWALA: A man died and four others injured in different road accidents here on Sunday. Reportedly, Abbas of Kamoke was going on a motorcycle along with his nephew Ehtesham.

When they reached near vegetable market, a speeding truck hit them which killed Abbas on the spot while Ehtesham received injuries. He was rushed to DHQ hospital. Three friends namely Waleed, Mohsin and Taimur received injuries when a van ran over them at Ali Pur Bypass on Sunday.

SUICIDE BID: A girl tried to commit suicide over a domestic issue here at Fareed Town on Sunday. Reportedly, Uzma quarrelled with her parents over a domestic issue. Later, she swallowed poisonous pills and was rushed to DHQ hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar