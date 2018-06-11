Man killed, four injured in accidents

GUJRANWALA: A man died and four others injured in different road accidents here on Sunday. Reportedly, Abbas of Kamoke was going on a motorcycle along with his nephew Ehtesham.

When they reached near vegetable market, a speeding truck hit them which killed Abbas on the spot while Ehtesham received injuries. He was rushed to DHQ hospital. Three friends namely Waleed, Mohsin and Taimur received injuries when a van ran over them at Ali Pur Bypass on Sunday.

SUICIDE BID: A girl tried to commit suicide over a domestic issue here at Fareed Town on Sunday. Reportedly, Uzma quarrelled with her parents over a domestic issue. Later, she swallowed poisonous pills and was rushed to DHQ hospital.