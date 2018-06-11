CJ says not to accept any post after retirement

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday stated in clear terms that he would not accept any post after he called it a day. The chief justice said this while hearing a case at the apex court’s Lahore Registry. He said he would make it clear a day before he was to retire that he would not accept any post and that no one should embarrass oneself by holding out such an offer. Justice Nisar asked what was wrong with his visiting hospitals for the sake of peoples’ welfare. “What’s wrong in asking for provision of facilities in Balochistan 6,000 public schools which lacked even toilets,” he questioned. “The country’s Constitution and Parliament are supreme but the Supreme Court is empowered to carry out judicial review of matters. If laws will not be in sync with the Constitution, the court will have to intervene,” the chief justice asserted.