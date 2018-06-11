PML-N announces NA candidates for Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday finalised the party candidates for National Assembly seats from Lahore.

The final decisions were made after an exhaustive process of interviews and consultation during which animated exchanges and self advocacy were also witnessed.

The candidates who would most likely to contest on PML-N tickets on 14 NA seats are Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Pervez Malik, Kh Ahmed Hassaan, Kh Saad Rafiq, Kh Salman Rafiq, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Malik Riaz, Shaikh Rohail Asghar, Mehr Ishtiaq, Rana Mubashir, Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar and Malik Afzal Khokhar.

Sources revealed that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is the most likely to contest from NA-132, Hamza Shehbaz from NA-124, Rohail Asghar from NA-128, Kh Ahmed Hassan from NA-130, Mehr Ishtiaq from NA-126, Kh Salman Rafiq from NA-129, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq from NA-133, Malik Riaz from NA-123, Kh Saad Rafique from NA-131, Rana Mubashir from NA-134, Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar from NA-135, Malik Afzal Khokhar from NA-136.

Former federal minister for commerce and textile Pervez Malik and Maryam Nawaz Sharif have been shortlisted for NA-125 and NA-127, however, it is yet to be finalised that who would contest from which one of these constituencies.