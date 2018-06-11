No need of PML-N ticket: Nisar

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Sunday said that he is not in need of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket as the party leadership is staging dramas for not awarding him ticket. Meanwhile, Chaudhry Nisar submitted his nomination papers for two NA and two Punjab Assembly seats. Nisar filed his nomination papers for NA-59, NA-63 and two Punjab Assembly seats PP-10 and PP-12. Nomination papers of Chaudhry Nisar were filed by Shaikh Aslam and Sheik Sajid. Chaudhry Nisar has been summoned for the scrutiny of the nomination papers for PP-10 on June 13. Meanwhile, PML-N candidate Engineer Qamarul Islam submitted nomination papers on NA-59. PTI candidate Ghulam Sarwar Khan also submitted nomination papers for NA-59.