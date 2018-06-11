Tyrian White issue: Justice Iftikhar vows to move SC against Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry has decided to move the apex court challenging Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supremo Imran Khan’s candidature under Article 62-1(f) for allegedly fathering a “love child” Tyrian White with the deceased British millionaire Sita White.

Mr Chaudhry plans to ask the court to reopen the case before the elections scheduled for July 25.

In a televised interview, the former CJP said: “There appears to be a serious allegation against him [Imran Khan] that he has a love child - I don’t know how to say it in Urdu as our daughters would be listening - that he does not recognise while in Pakistan but he does recognise her outside [Pakistan].”

In a tweet, the interviewing journalist, Nasim Zehra confirmed that the retired chief judge spoke about his intention to field candidates in all five constituencies from where Imran Khan was planning to contest in the forthcoming elections and that “each candidate will be challenging IK’s candidacy under Article 62-1(f). Ms Zehra further wrote that the former judge claimed to have collected evidence that Imran accepted Tyrian as his daughter abroad but denied in Pakistan.

Dealing with the qualification of a parliamentary candidate, Article 62-1(f) of the Constitution of Pakistan says: “a person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) if he is not sagacious, righteous and non-profligate, honest and amen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law.”

Talking to The News here, Fawad said that there was nothing in what Iftikhar Chaudhry said but a desperate bid to get attention. “They are attention-seekers in politics just ahead of general election and nothing else,” he emphasised.

When asked about his comment on Iftikhar Chaudhry’s announcement to field his party candidates against Imran in all five constituencies, he responded by saying let him do so and then asked, “Will he be able to find five candidates to pitch against Imran Khan”?

Iftikhar Chaudhry established his party in 2015 and the Election Commission has recently allotted ‘gavel’ as an election symbol to the party.