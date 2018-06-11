Dixon triumphs in Texas again, seizes IndyCar series lead

LOS ANGELES: New Zealand’s Scott Dixon reaffirmed his mastery of Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, leading 119 of 248 laps en route to his third win there and the 43rd of his IndyCar career.

Dixon broke out of a tie with Michael Andretti for third-most career wins. He had joined Andretti on 42 victories just last weekend in Detroit. Now the only drivers with more wins than Dixon are Indy legends A.J. Foyt with 67 and Mario Andretti with 52. Dixon, driving a Honda-powered Chip Ganassi Racing car, took the chequered flag 4.2943sec in front of Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud of France.

A four-time IndyCar series champion, Dixon now tops the season standings with 357 points, 23 ahead of Alexander Rossi after nine of 17 races. Dixon started in seventh and worked his way patiently toward the front. He took the lead for the first time on the 130th of 248 laps on the high-banked, 1.5-mile (2.41 Km) oval. He led the rest of the way to add another Texas win to those he claimed in 2008 and 2015.