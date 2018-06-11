Winning debut for Wales skipper Hill in Argentina

SAN JUAN: Debutant captain Cory Hill led Wales to a 23-10 victory over Argentina in San Juan on Saturday in the first of a two-Test series. Dogged defence and opportunism in attack laid the victory foundations for an experimental Welsh side, who led 17-3 at half-time.

Victory for Wales prevented a clean sweep by southern hemisphere countries after New Zealand, Australia and South Africa won earlier in the day. Argentina, fielding 14 starters from the Jaguares team that won their last six Super Rugby matches, were bitterly disappointing, offering virtually no creativity in attack. The Pumas were on the scoreboard within 106 seconds of the kick-off as star fly-half Nicolas Sanchez slotted a penalty before a 23,000 crowd in the western city.

After absorbing considerable early pressure, Wales made the most of their first scoring opportunity to take the lead on eight minutes at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario. A brilliant one-hand pass to his right by full-back Hallam Amos sent flanker James Davies over in the corner and fly-half Rhys Patchell succeeded with a challenging conversion. Wales were then forced to defend magnificently for many minutes as the Pumas camped inside their opponents’ 22 and made numerous attempts to drive the ball over the line.