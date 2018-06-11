Pak ju-jitsu players excel in Bangkok

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ju-jitsu players won two silvers and one bronze medal in the Thailand Open Ju-Jitsu Championship 2018 concluded in Bangkok Sunday.

Dilawar Khan Sannan and Muhammad Ali Rasheed attained silver medal in Duo Show Men category, while Dilawar Khan Sannan and Fatima Irfan secured Bronze medal in Duo Show Mix category. Dilawar and Ali got silver in Duo Classic Men Category.

This was the first time Pakistan participated in this event. The team consisted of Riasat Mahmood, Dilawar Khan Sannan, Muhammad Ali Rasheed and Fatima Irfan. President PJJF Khalil Ahmed Khan congratulated the young team on winning medals for the country. He also wished them best of luck for future events and was hopeful that these young players will make the nation proud in future as well. The team will return back on Tuesday.