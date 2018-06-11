Pak fielding coach Rixon decids to step down

LAHORE: Pakistan fielding coach Steve Rixon has decided to step down after the two T20 internationals against Scotland next week as he is apparently unhappy with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

According to reports differences between Rixon and PCB, in fact, have grown to such an extent that before the second Test against England at Leeds, Rixon even refused to come with the team to the ground for a practice session.

Relations between Rixon and the board deteriorated over small complaints by the former Australian Test wicket-keeper who had joined the Pakistan team’s support staff two years back when Mickey Arthur took over as head coach.

Rixon has several complaints like not being given proper residence in Lahore, slow internet connections at the academy, not getting the due protocol and delay in his monthly salary payment, the reports say.

It said that things got peculiar before the Leeds Test which Pakistan lost by an innings and 55 runs when Rixon got angry after a delay in his salary of $8000 being transferred to his account. He refused to accompany the team for the practice session to Leeds and left even Arthur and manager Talat Ali surprised. Next day the money was transferred and he came to the ground with the team for the start of the Test but remained unhappy and grumpy.