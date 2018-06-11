Brutal Devine ton powers NZ to another 400-plus

DUBLIN: For the second time in three days, New Zealand women sunk Ireland under a barrage of runs, piling on 418, powered by a 59-ball century from Sophie Devine in the second ODI in Dublin.

Devine zoomed to the landmark in just the 17th over of the innings, bringing it up with a scorching cut through the covers. Apart from setting a launching pad, Devine's onslaught covered up a middle-overs stutter where New Zealand collected just 22 runs in five overs and lost two wickets. They ended with 418 - their second successive 400-plus total, coming on the back of a world-record 490 in the first game. They now hold the record for each of the top three scores in women's ODIs.

In a boundary-laden assault, Devine brutalised Ireland's bowling attack, pillaging 13 fours and six sixes. It was far from how she had begun, with 5 off 14 balls and nearly running herself out after a tap to mid-off in the fifth over. That reprieve was all that Devine needed as thereafter, she gave no more chances, tonking Ireland's bowlers to all parts of the ground. She put on 74 for the opening stand with Jess Watkin, who contributed just 23 and a further 93 for the second wicket with Maddy Green, who was the second-highest scorer with an even 50.

After bringing up her fifty off her 35th ball, Devine biffed six fours and three sixes off her next 24 balls for the second fifty. Immediately after the century, she struck a monstrous six over long-on, but one ball later, she lobbed the ball to short fine leg attempting a sweep.

Ireland's bowlers made regular inroads thereafter, but New Zealand's middle order took toll on them, each making solid contributions and striking at over 100. Anna Peterson hauled them over the 400 mark with 36-ball 46. By the time Holly Huddleston became the last women to be dismissed, off the penultimate ball of the innings, New Zealand had struck 50 fours - amounting to 200 runs - only the third instance of 50 or more fours in a women's ODI.

Scores: New Zealand women 418 (Devine 108, Green 50, Maritz 4-58) v Ireland women. —Agencies