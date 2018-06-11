Spain’s Socialists rebound in polls after ousting PM Rajoy

MADRID: Support for Spain´s Socialists has jumped since leader Pedro Sanchez staged a successful no-confidence vote against previous Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, two polls looking at voting intentions showed on Sunday.

The June 1 no-confidence vote, raised in parliament by the Socialists after dozens of high ranking politicians from the ruling conservative People´s Party (PP) were sentenced on corruption-related charges, ousted Rajoy after six years in power. Sanchez, who leads the minority government which has just 84 seats in a 350-seat parliament and plans to remain in government until the end of the scheduled term in 2020, named his cabinet on Wednesday.

In a GAD3 poll taken on June 7-8 for newspaper ABC, the Socialists were seen winning 28.8 percent of the vote, ahead of the PP with 25.6 percent, market friendly Ciudadanos with 21.1 percent and anti-austerity party Podemos with 13.1 percent. In the newspaper La Razon, a NC Report poll taken on June 1-9 put the Socialists in a close second place on 24.9 percent behind the PP on 25.5pc.