Assad denies Russia makes decisions for him

BEIRUT: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denied that military ally Russia was making decisions for him, but said it was natural for there to be differences of opinion between allies, in an interview published on Sunday by state media. In an interview with British newspaper the Mail on Sunday, carried in full by Syrian state news agency SANA, Assad was responding to a question about whether Moscow now controls Syria´s diplomatic and military moves. “They (the Russians) never, during our relation, try to dictate, even if there are differences,” he said, according to SANA´s transcript of the interview, given in English. “It´s natural to have differences between the different parties, whether within our government or other governments; Russia-Syria, Syria-Iran, Iran-Russia, and within these governments, that´s very natural, but at the end the only decision about what´s going on in Syria and what´s going to happen, it´s a Syrian decision,” Assad said.