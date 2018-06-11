Government-backed mass rally in Romania against judicial ‘abuses’

BUCHAREST: Tens of thousands of supporters of Romania’s left-wing government took to the streets of Bucharest on Saturday in an unprecedented protest against the “abuses” of the country’s own judiciary, several members of which are embroiled in corruption cases. Bussed in from around the country by the ruling Social Democrats (PSD) the protesters — put at 150,000 by the national news agency Agerpres — assembled in Victory Square in front of the government building. Ruling party leader Liviu Dragnea, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and other government members also turned up at the protest. “Each one of you can be reached by the long arm of the parallel state,” Dragnea told the crowd, taking aim at “corrupt prosecutors, the head of the Anti-corruption Prosecutor´s Office (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi and magistrates linked to the secret services“. “Tyranny won´t win in a fight against the people. Sooner or later the day of freedom will arrive,” he added.