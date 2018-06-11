Priyanka apologises over ‘Quantico’ Hindu terror plot

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra apologised Sunday after a furore over a US TV series that showed her uncovering a terror plot hatched by Indian Hindu nationalists.

The episode of spy thriller “Quantico” showed Chopra´s character, an FBI agent named Alex Parrish, thwarting the plan and noticing one of the terrorists wearing a Hindu rosary. The episode, aired on June 1, triggered outrage in India with many fans taking to social media to “shame” the Indian-born actress and calling her a “traitor”. Chopra, a former Miss World, said she was “a proud Indian and that will never change”. “I´m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico,” Chopra, 35, wrote on Twitter.

“That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise.” ABC Studios, the producers of the crime drama, have also offered an apology while defending Chopra who is the lead actor of the show.

“The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn´t create the show, nor does she write or direct it,” US media quoted the studio as saying in a statement.

“The show has featured antagonists of many different ethnicities and backgrounds, but in this case we inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue. It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone.”