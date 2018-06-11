Mon June 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

June 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Six Kashmiris martyred in IHK

SRINAGAR: In Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) Indian troops martyred six youth during their ongoing state terrorism in Kupwara district on Sunday. The youth were killed during a siege and search operation in Keran area of the district early morning. The killing of youth comes at a time when the Indian government has announced a socalled ceasefire in the occupied territory. -- Online

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar