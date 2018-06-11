JI local leaders join PML-N

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Peshawar district deputy head Fazlullah Daudzai, his brother and provincial information secretary Israrullah advocate along with family announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) here.

They made the announcement at a press conference at their native Gulabad village. The family had a 70 years old association with JI as their father was among founding members of the JI.

It is said that the differences over not awarding party ticket to Fazlullah led to the family parting ways with JI.

Fazlullah, a former candidate for provincial assembly constituency, has also remained nazim of Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba during his university life. Fazlullah may be awarded Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ticket for PK 67, said a source.