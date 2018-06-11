Customs Mobile Squad member run over

PESHAWAR: A Customs Mobile Squad member was martyred when thrown out of bus allegedly by the smugglers on main Grand Trunk Road in the wee hours of Sunday.

An official said that Irfan, a constable in his early 20s, was searching the baggage on the roof of a bus when the driver and the smugglers in the vehicle accelerated the speed, throwing him on the ground. He was run over after falling down on the road.

The smugglers operate all over the country, starting from the erstwhile tribal areas of the country.