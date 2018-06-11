AIOU overseas students’ exams to begin from July first

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will conduct final exam of Metric, FA, BA and B.Ed programmes for its overseas students from July 1, 2018.

These exams will take place in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Oman and Bahrain. Exams centres have been set up in all these countries at appropriate place, in collaboration with Pakistani Diplomatic Missions.

Roll number slips to all the enrolled students have been dispatched at their given addresses. Date sheet/roll number slips have also been placed at the University’s website [email protected] . It may be mentioned here that the University’s has recently upgraded its educational programs for the overseas students.

On the directives of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, the Directorate has made also possible arrangements to provide best possible services to these students, through the smart use of new technology. A comprehensive plan for on-line teaching has also been introduced for this purpose.