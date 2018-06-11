Bangles, henna much sought after

Islamabad : Sale and demand of bangles and ‘henna’ used by female has increased ahead of Eidul Fitr in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Stalls selling bangles and henna are doing huge business these days, as these two items are most popular among girls and women who throng these stalls to purchase these items.

A buyer, Anum Khursheed said, “I as a fashion lover used to match bangles with the colour of my Eid dress.”

A shopkeeper, Farhan Ahmed, at Jinnah Super said, “Bangles and ‘mehndi’ attract females, irrespective of their age, and its true to say “What an Eid without bangles”.

Another buyer, Kanwal Khan, said, “Every year, parlours introduce new and unique designs of ‘mehndi’ as every girl wants to have a new and different design on her hands.

“A stall holder, Ali Faizan said, “Flowery designs and fine lines are popular on Eid while many young girls make their own designs.

Use of glitter and shining powder as well as stars is a new addition to ‘Mehndi’ designs.

A shopkeeper Rehman Ahmed at Mooti Bazaar said, “Bangles are made from different materials such as glass, plastic and even gold.