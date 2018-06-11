The joys of Eid shopping

Rawalpindi : Shopping has always been an attraction for most women of all ages - and if there is a bargain to be had or a sale is on, it’s even more fun. Coming home triumphant with the booty gives a sense of achievement which may seem frivolous to others but gives a feeling of satisfaction to the buyer. Yes, shopping has a therapeutic effect on many women and may be on a few men as well.

Shopping for Eid celebrations is different! Not only is there a feeling of anticipation but one of excitement as well - a new outfit; new shoes; glittering accessories are to be selected and bought for the whole family and it cannot be done in just one trip that’s for sure! In between the shopping there are stops to enjoy ‘chaat’ and burgers and other kinds of street food that tastes delicious and may not be healthy but who cares?

Indulgence of the wishes of family members is allowed during the Eid shopping spree even among the more conservative members of society. The style and colour of the outfit; the shape of the shoes; the matching accessories are all bought with the consent of the person who is going to wear them but they have to be appropriate and not too over the top as far as fashion goes. Keeping this in mind store owners and their salesmen/women charge what they want leaving room for bargaining but earning a good profit at the same time.

Pre Eid shopping also sees many male members accompanying the family, some of them leading the group, others trailing behind carrying babies and keeping an eye on toddlers - these are the ones who do not look very happy at the role they are required to play!

Anyway the rush; the traffic jams; the heat; the pushing and the shoving; the disappointment and the frustration are soon forgotten when shoppers reach home and review the items they have bought, while making a note of what has been forgotten - which makes for a good excuse to go out and about the next day! Chaand raat is another story. The light hearted fun and excitement; the last minute shopping for bangles and applying henna is an enjoyable experience.

There is a saying that ‘Christmas comes but once a year and when it comes it brings good cheer,’ which can be applied to Eidul Fitr as well, although we have two Eids and the second celebration is more on the sober side.

The question often asked is why the last minute madness? Why not get everything beforehand, when prices are low? Tell me! Where’s the fun in that?