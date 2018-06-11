Prisoners’ families protest against jail admin

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : The family members of several prisoners staged a protest demonstration against the administration of District Camp Jail, Lahore, for its inhuman attitude with the prisoners. They accused the administration of confining those prisoners to Chalis Chakki who did not pay money to the corrupt officials. The protesters blocked a road and chanted slogans against the jail administration.
Comments