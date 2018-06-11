Mon June 11, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2018

Prisoners’ families protest against jail admin

LAHORE : The family members of several prisoners staged a protest demonstration against the administration of District Camp Jail, Lahore, for its inhuman attitude with the prisoners. They accused the administration of confining those prisoners to Chalis Chakki who did not pay money to the corrupt officials. The protesters blocked a road and chanted slogans against the jail administration.

