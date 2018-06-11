Mon June 11, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2018

Call to release non-salary budget to schools

LAHORE: Headmasters Association Punjab (HMAP) has expressed serious concerns over non release of third and fourth tranches of non-salary budget observing the schools will be unable to pay utility bills for electricity, water and telephone lines.

In a press release, HMAP president Rasheed Ahmed Bhatti and other office-bearers, including Sikandar Hayat, Ch Sikandar Zulqarnain, Muhammad Saleem and others, said the Punjab government had directed COs of District Education Authorities (DAEs) across the province to transfer the third and fourth tranches of non-salary budget to school councils of over 52,000 public schools by April 24 but so far the said amount was not released to the school councils.

