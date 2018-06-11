Mon June 11, 2018
Karachi

June 11, 2018

Man perishes in road crash

A man was killed in a road accident in the Northern Bypass area of the city in the early hours of Sunday. According to rescue sources, a 45-year-old man, Mannan, son of Aslam, was hit by a fast-moving vehicle on Northern. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The body was brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

