DSP, inspector suspended for extorting money from vice dens

The Sindh police chief on Saturday suspended a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and an inspector on charges of extorting money from vice dens in Karachi.

Inspector General of Police AD Khowaja had decided to initiate an enquiry against Kharadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer DSP Zahid Hussain and Mochko Station House Officer Inspector Zafar Iqbal over complaints of extorting money from vice dens.

Khowaja had appointed the deputy inspector general of police (DIGP) of the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department as the inquiry officer to investigate the charges levelled against them. In the light of the findings of the DIGP, Khowaja has suspended DSP Hussain and Inspector Iqbal with immediate effect because their involvement in the collection of money from vice dens was proven during the investigation.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Central Police Office (CPO), DSP Hussain was directed to report to the CPO and Inspector Iqbal was directed to report to the South Zone headquarters.

The CPO notification also stated that the suspended police officers will continue to draw their salaries and allowances as admissible to them under the rules.