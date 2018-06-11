Robbers injured in encounter with police

Two alleged robbers were injured by police in an encounter in the SITE Super Highway area on Saturday.

According to police, two robbers, identified as Abdul Sittar, son of Abdul Karim, and Sajjid, son of Badshah, suffered bullet injuries as a result of an encounter near Rupali Tower. Police arrested them and seized weapons, bullets, mobile phones and a motorbike from their possession.

The suspects were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment. –PPI Minor boys drownTwo minor boys drowned in the New Karachi area of the metropolis early on Saturday morning.

According to rescue sources, five-year-old Gul Faraz and four-year-old Noman died from drowning in drain water in Allah Rakha Goth. The bodies were carried to Muslim Khatri Hospital in New Karachi for autopsies.

Woman dies after falling from 3rd floorA woman died as a result of falling from a building in North Nazimabad on Saturday. According to rescue sources, 35-year-old Sarwat Bibi fell from the third floor of a building near Paposh Nagar and suffered severe injury. She was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment where she succumbed to her wounds.