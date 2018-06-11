Drains to be cleaned before monsoon rains, say mayor





Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar visited Orangi Town on Sunday to inspect a road under construction in Union Council 14 of Bilal Colony.

“We are spending the budget of 2016-17 on development works in the city and citizens have acknowledged our efforts,” he said, addressing a ceremony held on the occasion. Inspecting construction work, Akhtar told the engineers to ensure quality of work. He went on to comment that no such project was initiated in Orangi Town in the past 25-30 years as a result of which the area suffered from a shortage of water. He mentioned that a sewerage system was also going to be installed in the area. He said that the citizens would not be satisfied unless water and sewerage problems were solved.

He said sewage from factories and houses must not be allowed to fall into storm water drains or else they would overflow during monsoon rains. The mayor said the cleaning of drains would be completed before rains. He added that our problems were common and we stood united against them. He said roads on the inner streets would be constructed as well, saying that the allocation of funds had been specifically made in the next budget for such projects.